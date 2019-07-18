Delnice E. Nevil, 61, of rural Columbia City passed away quietly at 10:10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born Jan. 13, 1958 in Columbia City, a daughter of the late Delbert and Bernice (Brown) Stansbery. Her formative years were spent in the South Whitley area where she attended South Whitley Elementary and graduated from Whitko High School in 1976. She continued her education at Ravenscroft Beauty College in Fort Wayne.

On April 22, 1978 she was united in marriage to Rickey Lane Nevil. They always made their home in Columbia City.

She was a long-term employee of SDI, Columbia City where she worked in Accounts Payable for 15 years. She had previously worked at Dwyer Instruments in South Whitley for ten years.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Rick; sons, Neil Nevil, of Albion, Joshua (Terri) Nevil, of Fort Wayne, and Jared Nevil, of Mississippi; brothers, Delbert (Mary) Stansbery, of Colorado, and Dallas (Deb) Stansbery, of Fort Wayne; sister, Deann (Paul) Preston, of Laud; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Keeping with Delnice's wishes, there will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on July 17, 2019