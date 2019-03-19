Dennis J. Hudson, 74, of Columbia City, passed away at 12:37 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born on July 1, 1944 in Argos, Ind., he was the son of Jack and Carol (Faulkner) Hudson.

Dennis attended Argos High School and graduated with the Class of 1962. He also took annual license training courses for his CDL. On June 14, 1964 Dennis married Judith Bradbury in Fort Wayne. He worked for General Electric for over 30 years as a truck driver until his retirement in 1997. Dennis was also a Shriner, Freemason and member of Saturn Christian Church.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 55 years, Judith Hudson, of Columbia City; daughters Jill (Steve) Elkins and Lori Hudson, both of Columbia City; grandsons Ross and Jacob Elkins, both of Columbia City; sisters Linda (Jerry) Walston, of S.C. and Brenda Ganshorn, of Pierceton.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Funeral services for Dennis will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Broxon Cemetery, Columbia City.

Memorial contributions in memory of Dennis may be made to Passages, Inc.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 16, 2019