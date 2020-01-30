|
Dennis L. Judd, 71, of Columbia City, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020 at his home. Born on February 24, 1948 in Columbia City, he was the son of Glen and Evelyn (Hartman) Judd.
He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1966. He went on to join the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. On June 24, 1972, he married Cynthia A. Hursey. He worked at Essex from '71- '78 and went to Reelcraft, retiring in 2008. Denny was a member of the American Legion Post 98 and served as a Columbia City Councilman, Board of Works & Public Safety and was a Common Council President.
Denny loved all his grandchildren. He was a diehard Bobby Knight and IU basketball fan and watched all sports and was also a fan of the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Red Wings. He was a huge collector of comic books and baseball cards ever since he was a little kid and had a collection of over a 1,000 bobble heads. He enjoyed playing solitaire, Jeopardy and going to eat at Big G's every day.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Judd; daughter, Misty Hart, of Ocala, FL; son, Clinton (Stacey) Judd, of Warsaw; six grandchildren, Cody (Jasmine) Judd, Brad (Emily) Bush Jr., Chaz Bush, Madison Hart, Carson Judd and Reagan Judd; a great-granddaughter, Aaliyah; and two brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Fraternal Order of Police or the American Legion Post 98. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 31, 2020