Dennis Marvin Renschler, 67, of South Whitley died at 9:09 p.m., January 16, 2020 at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne.
He is survived by a brother, Michael (Linda) Renschler, Fort Wayne; a sister, Deborah (David) Wiehe, South Whitley and his beloved cat.
In addition to his parents Howard M. and Helen (Wright), he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Renschler.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. A private burial is at the South Whitley cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Parkview Heart Institute. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 21, 2020