Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Sons Miller Chapel
208 N Maple St
South Whitley, IN 46787
(260) 723-5221
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith & Sons Miller Chapel
208 N Maple St
South Whitley, IN 46787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Renschler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Marvin Renschler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Marvin Renschler Obituary
Dennis Marvin Renschler, 67, of South Whitley died at 9:09 p.m., January 16, 2020 at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne.

He is survived by a brother, Michael (Linda) Renschler, Fort Wayne; a sister, Deborah (David) Wiehe, South Whitley and his beloved cat.

In addition to his parents Howard M. and Helen (Wright), he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Renschler.

A visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. A private burial is at the South Whitley cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Parkview Heart Institute. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -