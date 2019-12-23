|
|
Dewey Lynn "Skip" Souers, 84, of Columbia City, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center. He was born December 7, 1935, to Fred and Gladys (Berst) Souers in Fort Wayne.
He graduated from Purdue University School of Pharmacy in 1957 and afterward he served in the U.S. Army for 3 years. He worked for Keltsch and Chronister Pharmacies as well as the Veterans Administration in Fort Wayne. He retired in 2005.
He married Marjorie Gillespie of Columbia City in 1957 and they celebrated 50 years of marriage before she passed in 2008. He then married Nancy Ryan Davis of Columbia City.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; a son, Steven (Cindi) Souers, of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Linda (Tom) Manning, of Fort Wayne; two grandsons, Michael (Amy) Souers, and Thomas Manning; three step-children, Julie (Randy) Gordon, Scott (Deb) Davis and Suzanne (Dan) Wakley; 11 step-grandchildren; and 10 step-great grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Stewart Mutzfeld officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his first wife, Marjorie at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to or Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 24, 2019