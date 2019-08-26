|
Diane Denihan Lyttle, age 89, of Columbia City, passed away at 5:40 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Kingston at Dupont, Fort Wayne. Born on March 5, 1930 in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of William and Mary (Roberts) Baker. Diane attended Plant High School and graduated with the Class of 1948, then went on to attend business school in Hamilton, OH.
Diane was a longtime Whitley County resident and had recently resided at Kingston Care at Dupont in Fort Wayne. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Sigma Eta Fine Arts Sorority, and took part in many social activities that included the Presbyterian Church Music Club and Choral Groups, Cub Scouts as a Den Mother, Girl Scouts as a Troop Leader, Good Shepherd Hospice as a Volunteer in Lakeland and Auburndale, FL, and a Stephen Minister in Lake Wales, FL. Diane also enjoyed her family, reading, and traveling.
Diane worked for the Utility Department in Hamilton, OH for several years before becoming self employed as a bookkeeper at Denihan Homes until 1986. Following that she worked as a secretary at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia City.
Survivors include her children Timothy (Connie) Denihan, of Columbia City, Marianne (Pat) Jehl, of Fort Wayne, Pat (Patty) Denihan, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Will (Jennifer) Denihan, Katie Denihan, Caleb Jehl, Bethany (David) Frincke, Joel (Kimberly) Jehl, Hannah (Kerrie) Jehl, Jordan (Karen) Jehl, Philip (Ashley) Jehl, Deborah (Liam) Graham, Colin (Mary) Denihan, Shauna Denihan, Maureen (Scott Faylor) Denihan; several great-grandchildren; sister Patricia (Stanley) Jordan of Ohio; sister-in-law Doris Denihan of Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Carl Denihan, second husband Robert Gruber, and third husband Melvin Lyttle.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 709 West Business 30, Columbia City, with memorial calling two hours prior to service.
Burial will follow in Round Lake Cemetery, Smith Township.
Memorial contributions in memory of Diane may be made to Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church or Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 24, 2019