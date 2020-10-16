Dianne Evelyn Engleman Clifford, 73, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
She was born November 5, 1946, in Fort Wayne to the late Gerald and Evelyn (Cominsky) Dill. Raised in New Haven, she graduated from New Haven High School in 1963. She continued her education at International Business College-Fort Wayne.
On March 30, 1999, she married Kenneth D. Clifford. They made their home in rural Columbia City.
Dianne was a waitress at Atz's Ice Cream Shoppe on Tillman Rd. for 19-years, where she touched many lives. In retirement, Dianne was able to enjoy simple country living with her husband and love of her life, Kenny. Dianne and Kenny spent time traveling to Tennessee, fishing at Lake Barbee, spending time with family, and scouting garage sales. They both enjoyed finding rare cookie jars to add to their collection.
Dianne was a loving and nurturing mother. She never missed sending a personalized and special birthday or holiday card to her family. She enjoyed reminiscing and reliving the antics of her three boys. She lived to put others before herself. She also had a special love for animals and birds, and she took great joy in tending to her flowers, garden, and yard. She also displayed her love cooking for her family and friends. Dianne's spiritual gifts of love and compassion benefited everyone. Her generous heart led her to serve others in times of need. She was a faithful and humble follower of Christ, and she will be deeply missed.
Dianne is survived by her husband of 25 years, Kenny, of Columbia City; her children, Damon (Christine) Engelman, Convoy, OH, Dustin (Rebecca) Engelman, Fort Wayne, and Darrick (Jacqueline) Engelman, Roanoke; step-children, Kevin (Janet) Clifford, Fort Wayne, Gary (Carla) Clifford, and Jeff (Paula) Clifford, both of Columbia City; grandchildren, Brianna, Kyle, Mitchell, Harrison, Jack, Drew, Preston, Ashley, Cory, Clayton, Emma, Chase, Carson, and Ciara; and her pets, Izzy and Sandy, who were her cherished companions.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at Union Twp. Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the service at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are the Whitley County Humane Society.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com