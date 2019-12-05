|
|
Dirk DenUyl, age 57, of Leesburg, and formerly of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord at 7:03 a.m. on Monday December 2, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born on July 23, 1962 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Daniel and Sandra (Ulrey) DenUyl.
Dirk attended Fort Wayne Community Schools and graduated from Northrop High School with the Class of 1980.
He worked at Dana for 33 years as a material handler until his retirement in April of 2019.
Dirk was a member of United Steelworkers Union Local 903. He enjoyed listening to music, watching movies, playing golf, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Red Wings.
Survivors include his loving wife Jamie (Raab) DenUyl, of Leesburg; children, Barbara (Jack Voirol) Resor, of Venice, Fla. and Lindsay (Rian) Siales, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Anne Joy and Ethran Cameron; mother Sandra Fisher, of Columbia City; siblings Devin DenUyl, of Atlanta, GA, and Darcy (Eric) Scott, of Columbia City; several nieces and nephews, including special nephew Reed Scott and special niece Tatum Scott, both of Columbia City; brothers-in-law Daniel Raab, of Payne, OH, and Michael Zurzolo and Joe Louraine, both of Fort Wayne; several beloved fur babies.
He was preceded in death by his father Daniel DenUyl, grandparents, mother-in-law Barbara Raab, and sisters-in-law J. Dawn Mercedes and Julie Ann Louraine.
A memorial service for Dirk will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday December 6, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, where friends may call one hour prior to service.
Memorial contributions in memory of Dirk may be made to HOPE for animals or .
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 6, 2019