Dolores Ilene Schuh, 84, of Columbia City, died at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Miller's at Oak Pointe, Columbia City.
She was born October 24, 1935 in Etna Township, Whitley County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Ernest and Constance (Betzner) Coyle. Her formative years were spent in the Etna Township, where she graduated from Larwill High School in 1953.
On October 24, 1953, she was united in marriage to Richard W. Schuh. The couple has always made their home in rural South Whitley. Mr. Schuh died on May 2, 2014.
A full-time homemaker raising her children, she also worked for a couple of years at the Larwill Elementary School and a couple of years at the former Dwyer Instruments, South Whitley. Athletically inclined, she taught her son to play baseball, which he did well into his adulthood.
Fond of feeding the birds, she was partial to hummingbirds but enjoyed them all. She liked to read, especially romance novels. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which she helped raise.
She is survived by her son Brian R. (Lucille) Schuh, of Fort Wayne, and a daughter, Vicki Haiflich, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Ashley (Tony) Baker and Tristan Brubaker; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Logan, & Cienna Baker, and Gavin Brubaker; and a sister, Phyllis Huntley of Columbia City.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Tracy Schuh; brothers, William and Raymond Coyle; and sisters, Eloise Banning and Ellen Thompson.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the South Whitley Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 15, 2019