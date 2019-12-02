Home

POWERED BY

Services
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Sievers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Sievers


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Sievers Obituary
Donald E. Sievers, 81, of Columbia City, passed away unexpectedly at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home. Born February 22, 1938 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Irvin and Helen (Corbin) Sievers.

He was a lifetime Whitley County resident, growing up on the family farm on Keiser Road. He graduated Columbia City Joint High School where he played football and track. On March 3, 1956, he married Patricia L. Cearbaugh. He was a skilled carpenter, had worked for International Harvester and drove for several contractors. He retired from the City of Columbia City with over 30 years of service.

He had attended Gospel Land Christian Center. Don loved his family, the Lord and all the animals He created. He found relaxation in fishing and hunting.

Survivors include his children, Debbie (Darl) Snodgrass, Victor Sievers and Lisa (Willie) Kincaid; daughter-in-law, Penni Sievers; sister, Carol (Gene) Patterson; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and son, Mark Sievers.

A gathering of family and friends will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Compton Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in his memory to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -