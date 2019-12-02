|
Donald E. Sievers, 81, of Columbia City, passed away unexpectedly at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home. Born February 22, 1938 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Irvin and Helen (Corbin) Sievers.
He was a lifetime Whitley County resident, growing up on the family farm on Keiser Road. He graduated Columbia City Joint High School where he played football and track. On March 3, 1956, he married Patricia L. Cearbaugh. He was a skilled carpenter, had worked for International Harvester and drove for several contractors. He retired from the City of Columbia City with over 30 years of service.
He had attended Gospel Land Christian Center. Don loved his family, the Lord and all the animals He created. He found relaxation in fishing and hunting.
Survivors include his children, Debbie (Darl) Snodgrass, Victor Sievers and Lisa (Willie) Kincaid; daughter-in-law, Penni Sievers; sister, Carol (Gene) Patterson; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and son, Mark Sievers.
A gathering of family and friends will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Compton Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in his memory to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 3, 2019