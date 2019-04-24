Donald "Bud" Howey, 91, of Columbia City, passed away Monday evening, April 22, 2019 at Lutheran Life Villages. Born Aug. 15, 1927 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Charles G. and Marian K. (Richmond) Howey.

He attended South Side High School and joined the U.S. Army in 1945 during WWII. After returning home from the Army, Bud married Shirley J. Personett at Emmanuel Baptist Church on July 16, 1949. He was a co-owner and operator at Howey's Garage in Fort Wayne for 41 Years and worked at Materials Handling & Repair in New Haven for 10 years. He and Shirley moved to Whitley County in 1979. He was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his children Dan (Lorraine) Howey and Kathy (Phil) Ehinger, both of Columbia City, Jeff (Bonnie) Howey, of New Haven, Jennifer (Brian) Thompson, of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley Howey on March 1, 2019; brothers, James Howey and Robert Howey; and sisters, Janice Eades and Phyllis Chadwick.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Military honors will be rendered by Whitley County Korean War Veteran's Honor Guard. Burial will be at Palestine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his family prefers memorial contributions to be made to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, www.hfnei.org/make-a-donation or the donor's choice. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online. Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 24, 2019