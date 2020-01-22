Home

Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Donald R. Sordelet Obituary
Donald R Sordelet, 85, of Columbia City, died January 17, 2020 at Coventry Meadows, Fort Wayne, IN.

Donald was a toolmaker, enjoyed fishing, building and tinkering.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara Sordelet; children, Randall (Ann Marie) Sordelet, of Fort Wayne, Daniel (Teresa) Sordelet, of Columbia City, Michele Ellis, of Fort Wayne, Timothy (Juli) Sordelet, of Columbia City; Tom (DeeDee) Sordelet, of Columbia City; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Bertha Sordelet, one child and one grandchild.

A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to or Make a Wish. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 23, 2020
