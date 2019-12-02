|
Donald Sherman Weeks, 88, retired Columbia City High School principal, died at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Harrison Terrace Senior Community, Indianapolis, where he had been a resident since August.
He was born on October 31, 1931 in Noble County, Indiana, one of ten children born to the late Ernest and Olga (Black) Weeks. His formative years were spent in Noble County, where he graduated from Albion High School in 1950.
A male family tradition serving the country with military service, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1950 and was sent to Okinawa, Japan during the Korea War. He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant, and was honorably discharged in 1954.
Returning to the area, he enrolled at Purdue University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture with a teaching certificate in Vocational Agriculture and Science.
He began his teaching career at Avilla High School and then Wawaka High School for seven years teaching Vocational Agriculture and Biology. He coached the horticulture judging team to four national championships. In 1965, he received his Master's Degree in Education from Purdue University. Also, he earned additional credits from Indiana University and Wisconsin State College.
From 1965 to 1967, he served as principal of Wolf Lake High School. In August of 1967, he became the Assistant Principal of the Columbia City Joint High School and in 1968, principal, a position he held for 24 years, retiring in 1992. During his tenure, he was instrumental in the formation of Whitley County Consolidated Schools combining six townships and Columbia City School. The high school was renamed Columbia City High School.
During his long and lauded career, he served on many state level educational councils and committees including, President of the Indiana Secondary School Administrators, Executive Secretary of Indiana Association of Student Councils, and a member of the executive board of the Indiana High School Athletic Association. In August of 1988, he was named Principal of the Year by the Indiana Secondary School Administrators and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
In 1981, he married Sue A. Schrader. They lived in Columbia City until 1997 moving to Florida. In 1999, they moved to Greensburg to be closer to family and in 2004, Eaton.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; a daughter, Nancy Shah, of Columbia City; sons, John (Marilyn) Weeks, of Clarks Hill, and Thomas (Cheri) Weeks, of Springhill, Fla.; three step-sons, Thad (Annette) Schrader, of Fort Wayne, Brad (Laurie) Schrader and Ryan Schrader, both of Indianapolis; six wonderful grandchildren, Aubrey, Teresa, Gus, Amy, Susan, and Elise Schrader; two brothers, William (Barbara) Weeks, of Albion, and Richard (Joan) Weeks, Walcott, IA; a sister, Ruth (Kenny) Conkling, of Warsaw, and his beloved Schnauzers, Fred and Oscar.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Rickle, Mary Leffel, and Emma Jean Kostielney; and brothers, Kenny, George, and John "Bob" Weeks.
The funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7 at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Nolt Cemetery. Visitation is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
The family request in lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the .
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 3, 2019