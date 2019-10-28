|
|
Donna S. Johnson, 89, of South Whitley, died at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne where she was admitted on Saturday.
She was born in Chauncey, Ohio on May 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Hodge A. and Ruth (Hendren) Seiber. Her formative years were spent in the Chauncey, Ohio area where she graduated from Chauncey Dover High School in 1948.
On August 16, 1953 she was united in marriage to Richard Harold Johnson. The couple made their home in South Whitley. Richard died January 2, 2013.
A full-time homemaker, she worked as a teacher's aid at South Whitley Elementary School for five years.
A skilled flower gardener, area residents would visit her home to admire her flowers. Always active with her friends, she often met them for lunch and shopping. She attended The Chapel, Fort Wayne.
She is survived by two daughters, Terri E. (Paul) Engelberth, Suwanee, Georgia, and Cindy (Timothy) Grant, of South Whitley; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jo Burson, The Plains, Ohio.
Additionally, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Hodge & James Seiber; and three sisters, Ruth Lawrence, Edna Vercoe and Helen Seiber.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Preferred memorials are to .
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 29, 2019