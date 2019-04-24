Doris Ann Reiff, 71, of rural South Whitley, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 21, 2019 of natural causes while on a mushroom hunting trip in Clinton, Tenn.

She was born on Feb. 19, 1948 in Somerset, Ind., a daughter of the late James C. "JC" and Edna Ruth (Tait) Draper. Her formative years were spent in Somerset. She began high school at Southwood High School in Wabash County. Her family then moved to South Whitley where she completed her junior and senior year at South Whitley High School graduating in 1966.

On Aug. 14, 1966, she was united in marriage to Steve James Reiff. They have always made their home in the South Whitley area.

In addition to being a full-time homemaker raising the couple's three boys, she was employed in the office at Gripco in South Whitley, and then RR Donnelly in Warsaw. She later became the bookkeeper for their company Steve Reiff, Inc.

She was a current member of the First Church of God in Columbia City, and was previously an organist, pianist and Sunday School teacher of the former South Whitley Church of God.

Doris loved her time with family and is fondly remembered as having a mischievous, ornery side. She loved to laugh and always enjoyed a good prank. She loved gathering the family together for fun times of hanging out, and was a master at putting together great meals. In the summer months, she enjoyed floating in the water at the family's lake residence. She and her husband annually followed the spring warm-up searching for mushrooms from the Southern states to the Northern states, often bringing home bags of their prized finds. She liked weaving, making blankets, table runners, purses and other items that she gave as gifts to family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Steve; three sons, Rick A. Reiff, Stan D. (Randee) Reiff and Doug J. (Terri) Reiff, all of South Whitley; grandchildren, Katee (Cord) Feasby, Kelly Reiff, Aly Reiff, Claire Reiff and Dale Reiff; and a brother, Jim (Dianne) Draper, of Larwill.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by a sister, Trula (Frank) Cramer.

The funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the South Whitley Cemetery. Visitation is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials are to Homes for Haiti.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 24, 2019