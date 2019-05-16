Doris Joy, age 84, of Pierceton, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 6:05 p.m. in Parkview Whitley in Columbia City. She was born on July 18, 1934 in Whitley County to Charles and Martha (Lock) Rush.

She lived all of her life in the Whitley County and Kosciusko County area. She was united in marriage to Robert Joy Sr. on May 8, 1954 in Roann, Ind. During her life she worked for Chamberlins in South Whitley, producing wire harnesses for cars and trucks. She also worked for Whitley Products in Pierceton for 31 years as well as Da-Lite Screen in Warsaw. Doris enjoyed gardening and she loved tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed camping with her family and loved taking care of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband; Robert Joy Sr.,of Pierceton; daughter, Martha Smith, of Pierceto; sons, Tim (Jessica) Joy, of Warsaw, Dennis Joy, of Pierceton; brothers, David (Chris) Rush, of Ga., Charles (Judy) Rush., of Pierceton; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five step grandchildren; 12 step great-grandchildren; and one step great-great grandchild also survives.

Doris was preceded in death by her son, Robert "Bob" Joy Jr.; and a brother, Don Rush.

Visitation took place on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Pierceton. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. in McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Pierceton. Pastor David Rush officiated. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pierceton Lion's Club, PO Box 461, Pierceton, Ind., 46562. Memo: Food Bank.

To sign the register book or leave condolences electronically, go to mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com. Published in The Post and Mail on May 11, 2019