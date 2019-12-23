|
|
Dorothy Fay Thomas, 99, formerly of South Whitley, died at 2:04 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Timbercrest Senior Living Community, North Manchester, where she had resided since 2008.
Born into the Carl and Ruth (Judy) Bollinger family on October 22, 1920 in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the fourth of seven children. Her parents were farmers in Cleveland Twp. She attended South Whitley Schools.
Quitting school to get married, which was not unusual for the time, she married Lawrence R. Thomas on February 26, 1938. The couple made their home on a farm in Cleveland Twp. Lawrence, her husband of 60 years, died October 12, 1998.
For 23 years, Dorothy worked in the cafeteria for the South Whitley Schools. However, her most important and most rewarding job was raising the couple's five children.
Seeking adventure, the couple loaded their five children in the station wagon and drove to Alaska one summer. She traveled much of the other states visiting her children serving in the military. In her senior years, she enjoyed puzzles, bingo and board games.
She is survived by her children, Lawrence "Larry" (Karen) Thomas, Jr., Colorado Springs, CO, Richard (Kathy) Thomas, Brownsville, TX, Rex (Judy) Thomas, North Manchester, Linda (Bob Schaffer) Glass, Long Island, NY, and Cheryl (Kent) Forman, Indianapolis; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; a sister Irene Rash, Fort Wayne; and a brother, James Bollinger, Fort Wayne.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Edna Striggle, Helen Lepley, and Beulah Hunn; and a brother, Eugene Bollinger.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Timbercrest Senior Living Community Chapel, 2201 East Street North, North Manchester. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the service at the Timbercrest Chapel.
Preferred memorials are to Eel River Church of the Brethren.
Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 24, 2019