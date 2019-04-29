Dorothy Mosher, 93, of Columbia City, died at 7:50 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Majestic Care of West Allen County (formerly Renaissance Village) where she had been a resident since 2016.

She was born July 14, 1925 in Allen County, a daughter of the late John W. and Dora P. (Yoder) Fulk. She graduated from Coesse High School in 1943.

On June 20, 1943 she married Robert E. Mosher in the Washington Center Parsonage. Robert passed away on March 24, 2002.

She worked for Dana Weatherhead, Columbia City, retiring in 1986 with years of service.

She enjoyed tending her flower gardens, playing poker and euchre, taking cruises and crocheting. She collected keys, frogs and rooster figurines.

She is survived by her daughter Lonnie L. (Don) Gillespie, of Endicott, N.Y.; daughter-in-law's, Edwinia Mosher, of Columbia City, and Sherry Moser, of Batavia N.Y.; four grandchildren, Jason Mosher, of Columbia City, Molly (James) Palmer, of Williamstown Ky., Amy (Michael) Piester, of Endwell N.Y., and Melanie Mosher, of Indianapolis; five great-grandchildren Olivia (Christopher) Satterly, James R. Palmer, Dylan, Haley and Chase Piester.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by sons, Robert G. and Roger L. Mosher; six brothers, Lawrence, Paul, John, Dale, Richard, and Fred Fulk; and a sister, Mary Bailey.

The funeral service is 3 p.m. Wednesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Eberhard Cemetery. The visitation is 1 p.m. until the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are to the .

Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 30, 2019