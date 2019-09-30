Home

Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
Douglas E. Reavis


1968 - 2019
Douglas E. Reavis Obituary
Douglas E. Reavis, age 51, of Columbia City, passed away at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. Born on August 2, 1968 in Columbia City, he was the son of Robert E. and Joan (Breisch) Reavis.

He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1986. On June 18, 2002 he married Christine (Sparks) Dye. He previously was employed at Essex Wire, Columbia City for 20, Parker Hannifan, Albion for 9 years and currently worked at Instrumedical Technologies in Warsaw. Doug was an avid bike rider and Notre Dame fan. He was well known to always have a "good time" wherever he was at and was very ornery, but most importantly he love spending time with his grandkids. He was a very hard working, dedicated husband and father.

Survivors include his wife, Christine D. Reavis; son, Travis E. Reavis; stepson, Joshua R. Dye; grandchildren, Kalenah and Kayden Dye; and brothers, Robert "Bob" (Deb) Reavis and Jeff (Darlene) Reavis.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends could call between 1-6 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Lin Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Thorn Cemetery. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 1, 2019
