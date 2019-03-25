Douglas Eugene Fritz, age 59, of Columbia City, passed away at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born on Sept. 24, 1959 in Columbia City, he was the son of Dean and Donna (Overmyer ) Fritz.

Douglas attended Whitley County Schools and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1977. He then attended Ivy Tech Community College. He had worked as a manufacturing supervisor for several years.

Douglas married Deborah Kay Easter on Dec. 24, 2005 in Columbia City. He enjoyed golfing, biking and doing anything with his hands.

Survivors include his wife Deb Fritz, of Columbia City; children James Fritz, of Decatur, TX, Josh Fritz, of Fort Wayne, and Felicia Fritz, of Columbia City; step-children Chris Easter, of Columbia City, and Amanda Bickel, of Florida; seven grandchildren; mother Donna Fritz, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; siblings Daryl (Melinda) Fritz, of Penn Valley, Calif., Deonda (Mike) Jones, of North Manchester, and Donovan Fritz, of Columbia, Tenn.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Funeral services for Douglas will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the funeral home.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 23, 2019