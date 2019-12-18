Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Douglas Ray Erne


1945 - 2019
Douglas Ray Erne Obituary
Douglas Ray Erne, 74, of rural Columbia City, died at 12:51 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home. He had been in declining health.  He was born May 22, 1945 in Columbia City, a son of the late Harlo and Dorothy (Kiger) Erne.

He is survived by two daughters, Julie M. (Jon) McCormick, Avilla, and Charity L. Myers, Columbia City; and his grandchildren. 

The funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the service Thursday at the funeral home. 

Preferred memorials are to Indiana Parkinson Foundation. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 19, 2019
