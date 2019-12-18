|
|
Douglas Ray Erne, 74, of rural Columbia City, died at 12:51 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home. He had been in declining health. He was born May 22, 1945 in Columbia City, a son of the late Harlo and Dorothy (Kiger) Erne.
He is survived by two daughters, Julie M. (Jon) McCormick, Avilla, and Charity L. Myers, Columbia City; and his grandchildren.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Indiana Parkinson Foundation. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 19, 2019