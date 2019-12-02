|
Doyle V. Strandlund, 94, of Columbia City, and formerly of Huntington passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Miller's Oak Pointe in Columbia City.
In 1949 Doyle became an amateur radio operator. He was a 1950 graduate of Montana State University. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Libby, Montana where he met the love of his life. He later moved to Michigan before settling in Huntington in 1972. Doyle spent most of his life working with or building radio and electrical equipment. He was a member of the Huntington Amateur Radio Club. Doyle enjoyed attending plays, musicals and concerts with his wife. He was always trying to learn more information. Doyle loved puzzles and telling inside jokes. He was a cancer survivor for over 20 years. He became very fond of his pets over the years.
He was born on May 7, 1925 in Froid, Montana, the son of Elmer and Erna (Haase) Strandlund.
He was united in marriage to Ellen O'Brien on June 15, 1957 in Pennsylvania. Ellen preceded him in death on June 30, 2016.
Survivors include a son Steven (Jean) Strandlund, of Columbia City; a brother Harlow Strandlund, of Homestead, MT; a sister: Shirley Wagner of Beaverton, OR; nine grandchildren Jessica Jones, Bai Kabba, Quincy Kabba, Amber Strandlund, Katie Hare, Matthew Strandlund, Lauren Strandlund, Mitch Westness, Jamie Edwards; and 13 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Strandlund, and a son, Gary Strandlund.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, Indiana.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 following visitation at 1 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel.
Entombment will be at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Huntington County.
Memorial donations can be made out to in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
To sign Mr. Strandlund's on-line guest book visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 3, 2019