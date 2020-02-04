|
|
Dustin Wade Butler, 28, of Columbia City, died unexpectedly Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home.
He was born December 27, 1991 in Columbia City, a son of Stanley W. Myers and Christina R. Butler. His formative years were spent in Columbia City, where he attended Mary Raber Elementary School and graduated from Columbia High School in 2010. He continued his education at International Business College, Fort Wayne.
On October 5, 2019, he married Ashleigh J. Keener. They have always lived in Columbia City.
He was currently the third shift leader for Indiana Materials Processing, Columbia City.
His priority in life was his son, Parker, who he loved to spend time with. He enjoyed listening to music and participated in Show Choir during his high school years. Visiting his grandparent's farm or just hanging out with friends was one of his favorite activities.
He is survived by his son, Parker; spouse, Ashleigh; mother, Christina R. (Michael Snyder) Butler, Columbia City; father, Stanley Myers, Hammond; sister, Sunnie R. (Baxter) Davis, Columbia City; and maternal grandparents, Ralph and Patricia Butler.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, John and Lorene Flory, and a cousin, Jasmyn Butler.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Thorn Cemetery, Ormas. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Parker W. Butler scholarship fund.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 5, 2020