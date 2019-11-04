|
|
Earl B. "Junior" Waterson Jr., 88, formerly of South Whitley, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, where he had resided since April, 2016.
He was born June 20, 1931 in Noble County, Indiana, a son of the late Earl B. and Feril Elizabeth (Spackman) Waterson, Sr. His formative years were spent in Washington Twp., Whitley County, where he attended the Washington Center School.
On January 14, 1950 he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Trautman. The couple have always made their home in Whitley County. Patricia died January 30, 2019.
A career-long truck driver, he drove for Green Acres Sod Farm for many years moving to CWC-Fort Wayne where he drove for about 15 years. A conscientious driver, he was proud of his many years of accident free driving.
Passionate about Little League Baseball, he coached for many years including the Pony League traveling teams, and church leagues. He followed and supported Purdue basketball but never missed an IU Basketball game just to jeer Purdue's arch rival. An avid NASCAR fan, he followed his favorite driver, Mark Martin.
For 20 years, he was the Sunday School Superintendent for St. John Lutheran Church. More recently he attended Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Columbia City. After his retirement, he made wood figurines for the lawn. He found relaxation in lawn mowing and mowed for the church as well as his family and friends. Always a practical joker, it was often on display with his many hats and tee shirts.
He is survived by his children, Gail (George) Roth, South Whitley, Gary (Jia) Waterson, Lincoln, California, David (Heather) Waterson, Warsaw, Julie (Mark) Frantz, South Whitley; grandchildren, Chris (Jana) Burnworth, Corey (Stephanie) Burnworth, Brock (Nici) Waterson, Brandon (Josie) Waterson, Kyle (Rachel) Frantz, Holly Frantz, David Bonito, Matt Bonito; great-grandchildren, Quinton, Noah, Grace & Rebecca Burnworth, Keaton (Emily) Anderson & Riley (Braylynn) Anderson, Caden & Mason Waterson, Hunter & Logan Bonito; and a sister, Helen Stephens, Columbia City.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul & Donald Waterson.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 709 Business 30 West, Columbia City. Burial is at South Park Annex Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Trinity Presbyterian Church or Heart to Heart Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 5, 2019