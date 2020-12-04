Eddie Wayne Arnold, 91, of South Whitley, died at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City.
He was born March 3, 1929, in Cleveland Twp., Whitley County, Indiana, a son of the late Esta George and Opal (Lancaster) Arnold. Growing up in Cleveland Twp. he completed South Whitley Elementary and graduated from South Whitley High School in 1947.
On November 22, 1950, he entered the U.S. Army serving in combat during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged August 21, 1952.
On October 21, 1956, he married Edna Jane Schwartz at the South Whitley Church of the Brethren. They have always made their home in South Whitley.
As a young boy, he began working in the family business – Arnold Oil Company. In 1980, he and his brothers, Jimmie "Jim" and Charles "Larry" Arnold, purchased the business changing the names to Arnold Brothers Oil and Parts Company. They later focused on auto part sales and repair. A certified auto inspector and mechanic, he was a trusted auto mechanic for the area's vehicle owners.
He was a member of the former South Whitley Church of the Brethren, the Odd Fellow's Lodge and a life member of the Moose Lodge, North Manchester.
Always enjoying fishing, he made an annual fishing trip to Wisconsin. Through the years, he participated in the local bowling leagues. A bird enthusiast, he liked to feed them and watch their antics. He liked to raise tomatoes and flowers around his home.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edna; a daughter, Cari (Matthew) Arnold Kyle, of Fort Wayne, and a son, Aaron John Arnold, of Fort Wayne.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Lee Dimmick; brothers, Jimmie Dean & Charles Larry Arnold; and sisters, Betty Lou Jackson, Doris Jean Hurd, Norma June Kyler, and Connie Lee Snyder.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. Burial is at the South Whitley Cemetery. Visitation is from noon Monday until the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are to the Humane Shelter of Whitley County.
