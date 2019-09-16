|
Edna Mae Meyer, age 82, of Columbia City, passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at her residence. Born on March 7, 1937 in North Manchester she was the daughter of Ernst and Bessie Brockmeyer.
Edna grew up in Columbia City and attended local schools.
She worked for Dana Corporation and did a wide variety of jobs for over 33 years until her retirement in 1999.
Edna enjoyed collecting Hummel figurines and crystal vases in addition to gardening flowers and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband Mark Meyer, of Columbia City; children Cozetta (Jim) Barnes and James (Monica) Wagner, both of Columbia City; and Earlene Alexander, of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; step-children Steven (Michelle) Meyer and Jennifer (Adam) Swilley, both of Sarasota, Fla., and Tracie (Norm) Klooster, of Ellenton, Fla.; several step-grandchildren; siblings John (Sue) Helblig, of Huntington, Cherryle Sexton, of Murfreesboro, TN; and Judy (Ross) McBride, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Earl Wagner, sisters Delores Gilliam, Nancy Lakey, and Roberta Reynolds, brothers Bill and James Helblig.
Friends may call on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Edna were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
Burial followed in South Park Annex Cemetery in Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Edna may be made to Parkview Whitley Home Health Care & Hospice.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 17, 2019