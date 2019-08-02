Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Edward John "Ed" Hartman


1926 - 2019
Edward John "Ed" Hartman Obituary
Edward "Ed" John Hartman, 93, of Crooked Lake, passed away peacefully at his home, following a brief illness, at 9:13 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019.
He was born on July 3, 1926 in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Gottlieb and Anna (Schneider) Hartman. His formative years were spent in Fort Wayne where he went to St. Paul Lutheran Elementary School and graduated from North Side High School in 1944. He continued his education by taking agriculture classes.
From 1951 to 1955, he served with the U.S. Air Force.
His first marriage was to Mary Lou Horne. They lived in Fort Wayne. She died March 7, 1994. On September 15, 1996 he married Fran E. Deeter. They lived in Fort Wayne and wintered in Palmetto, FL. For the past 14 years, they have resided at Crooked Lake.
A career-long farmer, he also owned and operated Hartman's Meats, Fort Wayne. He distributed his product and Grabill Meats to over 60 grocery stores. He retired at age 79.
Ed loved sports and played basketball both at school and later in area leagues. He shared his love for sports by coaching little league baseball and softball teams. He began bowling at St. Paul Lutheran. Eventually, he started bowling at other area alleys where he sponsored the team with the logo "You Can't Beat Hartman's Meats."
He was a member of New Life Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne and currently attending St. Matthews UMC, Columbia City. A devout Christian, he did jail ministry in Fort Wayne and was a member of the Gideons.
Admired by his family and friends, Ed was a quiet man. He had a passion for flowers spending most of his summers planting and lovingly tending his garden.
He is survived by his wife, Fran; his children, Bruce (Mary) Hartman and Becky (Steve) Targgart, both of Fort Wayne; step-children, Roxanne, Bill, and Todd Parker; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Carl, and Harold Hartman, and a sister, Ruth McNamara.
The funeral service was 2 p.m. Wednesday at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial was at the Nolt Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the Gideons.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on July 30, 2019
