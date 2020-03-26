|
|
Edward John Moore,79, of Loon Lake and a native son of Roanoke, passed away March 23, 2020 at home.
He was born at home May 22, 1940 in Roanoke, to Richard T. and Louise M. (Merckx) Moore. He spent his ornery, formative years in Roanoke, graduating from Roanoke High School in 1959. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy and worked for Dana, Ft. Wayne, eventually retiring after 42 years of service.
On Feb. 5, 1966, he married Margaret Becker at St. Hyacinth's Catholic Church, Ft. Wayne. Ed and Margie settled in his hometown of Roanoke, raising their children and remaining active members of the community.
Ed was a member of the American Legion Post 160 and the 40&8 and the Wolf Lake VFW. While a Roanoke resident he was a member of the Roanoke Jaycees, a firefighter (and chief) and first responder with the Roanoke Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church's men's society.
In 1997, Ed and Margie moved full-time to Loon Lake, building on the site of his parents' cottage where he spent his childhood summers. Ed was an avid fisherman, a tinkerer, and an accomplished woodworker and woodcraftsman. He could spin a tale like nobody else and loved a ribald joke or story. When ornery, his defense was that he was just spreading "peace, love, and good will."
In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by his children, Ann Moore (Rob Martinez) and Benedict (Mark Handy), of Ft. Wayne; He also is survived by Majella Sheer (Chris), an exchange student who lived with his family and whom he loved as a daughter, of Westfield, IN; Tina Bopp (Bob), his children's friend whom he loved as a daughter, of Ft. Wayne; his "grandcritters," Alex, Maggi, and Josie Martinez, of Ft. Wayne, Sam Scheer, of South Bend, Luke Scheer, of Westfield, and Lilly and Layla Bopp, of Ft. Wayne; His sisters, Natalie (the late Fuad) Abdishi, of Huntington, and Anita (George) Roberts, of Roanoke; his sisters-in-law and next door neighbors, Kathy (the late Bill) Mahathy and Julia Becker.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Ed's name are to Visiting Nurse Hospice Service, the Roanoke Volunteer Fire Department, or the Loon Lake Association.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 26, 2020