Elizabeth Ann Nix, 78, died peacefully at her home in Columbia City at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019.

She was born on April 29, 1940, a daughter of the late Gordon D. and Esther A. (Hershey) Erickson. Her formative years were spent in the Churubusco area where she graduated from Churubusco High School in 1959.

In the late 1960s, she married James Robert Nix. They made their home in Columbia City. In 1983, they moved to Springfield, OH when her husband transferred with International Harvester. After his retirement in 2005, the couple moved back to Columbia City. Mr. Nix died on May 15, 2011.

She was a full-time homemaker, raising the couple's four sons.

She is survived by her four sons; Steven E. (Monica) Grawcock, of Columbia City, John A. Grawcock, of Columbia City, Ernest A. (Vickie) Grawcock, of Fort Wayne, and Douglas L. Nix, of Columbia City; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jon Bailey, of Port Arthur, TX.

There will be no services.

Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

