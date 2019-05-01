Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Nix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Nix


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Ann Nix Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Nix, 78, died peacefully at her home in Columbia City at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019.
She was born on April 29, 1940, a daughter of the late Gordon D. and Esther A. (Hershey) Erickson. Her formative years were spent in the Churubusco area where she graduated from Churubusco High School in 1959.
In the late 1960s, she married James Robert Nix. They made their home in Columbia City. In 1983, they moved to Springfield, OH when her husband transferred with International Harvester. After his retirement in 2005, the couple moved back to Columbia City. Mr. Nix died on May 15, 2011.
She was a full-time homemaker, raising the couple's four sons.
She is survived by her four sons; Steven E. (Monica) Grawcock, of Columbia City, John A. Grawcock, of Columbia City, Ernest A. (Vickie) Grawcock, of Fort Wayne, and Douglas L. Nix, of Columbia City; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jon Bailey, of Port Arthur, TX.
There will be no services.
Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Online condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now