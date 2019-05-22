Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth Gebert Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth Anne Gebert

1926 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers Elizabeth Anne Gebert was born at home in Whitley County, Indiana on May 13, 1926. Elizabeth was the first-born child of her parents, Carl and Goldie Mae Gebert. Later she was joined by brothers Philip Eugene and Carl Junior.

Elizabeth grew up helping her mother on their farm and graduated from South Whitley High School in May, 1944. Science became her prime interest, and she was awarded a scholarship to attend what was then Ball State Teachers College in Muncie, Indiana, where she majored in mathematics and chemistry. By taking a full course load and going to summer school, she graduated in three years with a Bachelor of Science degree in the summer of 1947. Elizabeth quickly acquired a position in the Chemistry Department at Chicago's Argonne National Laboratory, which was part of the newly formed Atomic Energy Commission.

Elizabeth met William Joseph Sherry, a WWII Navy veteran at a dance in Chicago and they were married in January 1953. There were no children from the marriage, but both focused on their careers and traveled widely. While her husband Bill worked in the retail trade, Elizabeth built her science career at Argonne Laboratory by becoming an expert in the specialty of crystallography and publishing many technical papers on the subject.

In 1981 Elizabeth retired from Argonne Laboratory, Bill sold his Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Store in Hinsdale, Illinois, and they purchased a travel trailer and traveled around the United States until 1985 when they settled in a hill top home in Alpine, Calif. Later they moved into a condominium in the San Carlos area of San Diego. After 58 years of marriage, Elizabeth lost Bill to cancer in November 2011. In August 2014 Elizabeth sold her condo and moved into Freedom Village, a senior living facility closer to her family, in Lake Forest, CA.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brother Philip. Elizabeth is survived by her youngest brother Carl Junior.

On June 17, at 11:30 an interment service will be held for Elizabeth at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, on Point Loma, in San Diego, where her remains will be interned beside her husband's. Published in The Post and Mail on May 22, 2019