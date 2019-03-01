Elizabeth L. "Betsy" (Warner) Potts, 71, of Columbia City, is resting in God's arms. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Betsy was a devoted Christian and 19-year member of Grace Episcopal Church. Betsy was active on the worship committee and 19-year director of the altar guild.

Born April 13, 1947, Betsy was the daughter of the late Gerald E. and Mildred L. (Freeman) Warner of Elkhart.

Betsy loved scrapbooking for her eight grandchildren. She also worked in clothing retail for 16 years.

Betsy is survived by her husband Ewing M. Potts; four sons, Brian E. Potts, of Roanoke, David C. (Amy) Potts, of Columbia City, Eric J. (Yok) Potts of Fishers, and Adam W. Potts of Columbia City; and eight grandchildren.

The family requests that memorials be made to Grace Episcopal Church, Fort Wayne. A celebration of Betsy's life will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 10010 Aurora Place, Fort Wayne, IN, 46804 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with calling one hour prior. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 2, 2019