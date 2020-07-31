Elizabeth R. "Betty" Schnepp, 89, of Columbia City, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home. Born December 24, 1930 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Doyle and Audra (DeWitt) Battershell.
She graduated from Lafayette Central High School. On June 9, 1953, she married William Schnepp. Betty was proud of caring for her family and was the world's greatest mom and grandma. She enjoyed gardening, attended Collamer Church of God, was a member of the TOPS Club, and shared her love by cooking for others.
Betty is survived by her children, James "Jim" (Gloria) Schnepp, of Fort Wayne, Cindy (Denny) Platt, of Columbia City, Carol (Jeff) Breeding, of Huntington, and Jenny Hartman, of Columbia City; brothers, Wayne (Sharon) Battershell, Richard (Linda) Battershell and Lynn (Linda) Battershell; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Schnepp in 2012; sister, Donna Mae Battershell; son-in-law, Brad Hartman; and great-grandchildren, Brayden Silverstre and Caroline Hartman.
A private family service will take place. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Betty will be laid to rest beside her husband at South Park Annex Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in memory to Collamer Church of God.
