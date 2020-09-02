1/1
Elsie Louise (Culvahouse) Lotter
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Louise (Culvahouse) Lotter, 85, formerly of Mill Creek, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in South Bend.
The daughter of Arden and Elizabeth (Young) Culvahouse, she was born on September 21, 1934 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. During elementary school, she moved to Kingsford Heights and attended Union Township School, when her dad was asked to work in the ammunitions plant during World War II. In 1952, she married Harold Lotter.
Elsie was a homemaker and had also worked at American Home Foods and retired from American Rubber. She was well known as a great, self-taught cook and had a knack for turning almost any ingredients into something tasty. Elsie was an avid reader and loved solving Sudoku puzzles.
Besides her family, one of Elsie's greatest accomplishments was going back to school and receiving her GED at the age of 56. She instilled a love of learning in her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Bob (Grace) Lotter, of Columbia City, Lorrie Audette, of La Porte, and Lisa (Charles) Rogers, of Plainfield; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Kevin (Karen) Barber, of La Porte; siblings, Ruth (Ralph) Keene, of GA, Ruby Culvahouse, of La Porte, and Jerry (Wanda) Culvahouse, of Bainbridge; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Becky Barber; brothers, Joe and Carl Culvahouse; and sisters, Mary Ethel Hager and Ardith Adams.
Because of Covid concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Mill Creek.
Memorial donations may be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, PO Box 12268, Newport News, VA 23612.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE
2900 MONROE ST
La Porte, IN 46350-5249
219-362-2828
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved