Elsie Louise (Culvahouse) Lotter, 85, formerly of Mill Creek, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in South Bend.
The daughter of Arden and Elizabeth (Young) Culvahouse, she was born on September 21, 1934 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. During elementary school, she moved to Kingsford Heights and attended Union Township School, when her dad was asked to work in the ammunitions plant during World War II. In 1952, she married Harold Lotter.
Elsie was a homemaker and had also worked at American Home Foods and retired from American Rubber. She was well known as a great, self-taught cook and had a knack for turning almost any ingredients into something tasty. Elsie was an avid reader and loved solving Sudoku puzzles.
Besides her family, one of Elsie's greatest accomplishments was going back to school and receiving her GED at the age of 56. She instilled a love of learning in her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Bob (Grace) Lotter, of Columbia City, Lorrie Audette, of La Porte, and Lisa (Charles) Rogers, of Plainfield; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Kevin (Karen) Barber, of La Porte; siblings, Ruth (Ralph) Keene, of GA, Ruby Culvahouse, of La Porte, and Jerry (Wanda) Culvahouse, of Bainbridge; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Becky Barber; brothers, Joe and Carl Culvahouse; and sisters, Mary Ethel Hager and Ardith Adams.
Because of Covid concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Mill Creek.
Memorial donations may be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, PO Box 12268, Newport News, VA 23612.
