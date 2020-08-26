Eric L. Bowser, age 53 of Kettering, Ohio went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2020. He was born March 31, 1967 in Warren, Ohio son of Samuel and Martha Bowser.

Eric was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a lifelong learner, an inspiring teacher, passionate about music and a proud involved father who was there with his boys in every thing they did. He was a Cub Scout leader and was involved with the Boy Scouts. Eric was involved in the Band Boosters for the Kettering Fairmont Marching Firebirds.

Eric was preceded in death by his grandmother, Florence Zimmerman Bowser.

Eric is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ruth Bowser; sons, Andy, Matthew and Timothy Bowser; parents, Samuel and Martha Bowser; sister, Dawn (Bert) Heaton; nephew, James (Cassie) Heaton; niece, Cathy (Tony) Pollick; as well as numerous other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Eric Bowser Memorial Music Lesson Fund in care of the Fairmont Band Boosters, 3301 Shroyer Rd, Kettering, OH 45429.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at noon at Be Hope Church, 1850 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432.

Newcomer - Beavercreek Chapel is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store