Eric L Bowser
1967 - 2020
Eric L. Bowser, age 53 of Kettering, Ohio went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2020. He was born March 31, 1967 in Warren, Ohio son of Samuel and Martha Bowser.
Eric was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a lifelong learner, an inspiring teacher, passionate about music and a proud involved father who was there with his boys in every thing they did. He was a Cub Scout leader and was involved with the Boy Scouts. Eric was involved in the Band Boosters for the Kettering Fairmont Marching Firebirds.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandmother, Florence Zimmerman Bowser.
Eric is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ruth Bowser; sons, Andy, Matthew and Timothy Bowser; parents, Samuel and Martha Bowser; sister, Dawn (Bert) Heaton; nephew, James (Cassie) Heaton; niece, Cathy (Tony) Pollick; as well as numerous other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Eric Bowser Memorial Music Lesson Fund in care of the Fairmont Band Boosters, 3301 Shroyer Rd, Kettering, OH 45429.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at noon at Be Hope Church, 1850 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432.
Newcomer - Beavercreek Chapel is assisting the family.

Published in The Post and Mail from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
