Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
Erma I. Buckles


1919 - 2020
Erma I. Buckles Obituary
Erma I. Buckles, 100, of Columbia City, passed away at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Miller's at Oak Pointe. Born September 2, 1919 in Noble County, she was the daughter of Owen E. and Florence I. (Moroney) Fought.

She graduated from Albion High School with the Class of 1937. On July 2, 1937, she married Victor E. Buckles and moved to Columbia City in 1943. She worked at Blue Bell for 27 years, UTC in Columbia City for 10 years, Ames Dept. Store for 2 years, Whitley Memorial Hospital and was a homemaker. Erma had attended Faith Baptist Church, Community Bible Church and currently at Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn Furnas, of Columbia City, Elnora (Howard) Lewellyn, of Ossian, Janet Coker and Barbara McCullough, both of Columbia City; half-brothers, Byron (Marilyn) Fought, of Ligonier, and Harold (Sallie) Fought, of Ligonier; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 11 great- great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Katherine Painter; half-brothers, Russell, Ernast and Everett Fought; four grandchildren; and son-in-law, David McCullough.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Stringtown Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to Heartland Hospice or the American Diabetes Assoc. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 6, 2020
