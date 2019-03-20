|
Ernest E. Miller, known as "Ernie" to family and friends, 82, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home in Phoenix, Ariz.
He was born on Feb. 19, 1937 to Elmer and Erma Miller in Columbia City. Ernie met and married Donna (Cook) Miller and later moved to Fort Wayne, where they raised their two daughters; Teresa Sneathen and Twila (Doug) Bercot.
In 1980, Ernie and Donna moved and eventually retired in Phoenix, Ariz. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Jan. 31.
They have three grandchildren Phillip (Alivia) Bercot, Ross (Emilija) Grinvalds and Jessica Sneathen; and three great grandchildren Agnes, Edith and Sylvia Bercot.
He was preceded in death by his parents brother Roger (Jeane) Miller and sister Marilyn (Raymond) Baxter.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 20, 2019