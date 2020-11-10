1/1
Esther Marie Rider
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Marie Rider, 93, formerly of North Webster, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Heritage Pointe Retirement Home in Warren where she had been living for the past several years. Born May 27, 1927 in Troy Township of Whitley County, she was the daughter of Delbert and Irene (Wright) Martin.
She graduated from Larwill High School with the Class of 1945. On September 28, 1945, she married Arden Rider. Esther worked for International Harvester in Fort Wayne and retired from Wawasee High School. She was a member of North Webster United Methodist Church and a former member of Etna United Methodist Church and Backwater Friends Home Economic Club.
She is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, Arden Rider; daughter, Cheryl (Jack Lapinsky) Rider; brother, Gail "Speedy" (Carol) Martin; daughters-in-law, Nora Kametani and Beth Rider; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sons, David Paul Rider and Aaron Craig Rider; and sister, Hilda Gaerte.
Esther will be laid to rest at the Scott-Keister Cemetery in rural Whitley County. A gathering of family and friends with a memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Esther's family online condolences or sign the online guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved