Esther Marie Rider, 93, formerly of North Webster, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Heritage Pointe Retirement Home in Warren where she had been living for the past several years. Born May 27, 1927 in Troy Township of Whitley County, she was the daughter of Delbert and Irene (Wright) Martin.
She graduated from Larwill High School with the Class of 1945. On September 28, 1945, she married Arden Rider. Esther worked for International Harvester in Fort Wayne and retired from Wawasee High School. She was a member of North Webster United Methodist Church and a former member of Etna United Methodist Church and Backwater Friends Home Economic Club.
She is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, Arden Rider; daughter, Cheryl (Jack Lapinsky) Rider; brother, Gail "Speedy" (Carol) Martin; daughters-in-law, Nora Kametani and Beth Rider; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sons, David Paul Rider and Aaron Craig Rider; and sister, Hilda Gaerte.
Esther will be laid to rest at the Scott-Keister Cemetery in rural Whitley County. A gathering of family and friends with a memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com
