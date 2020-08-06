Etta Pauline Fisher, 101, of Columbia City, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Miller's at Oak Pointe. Born September 25, 1918 in Whitley County, she was the daughter of William and Laura Bell (Egolf) Judd.
She graduated from Coesse High School with the Class of 1936. After the passing of her first husband, DeWayne Vail Dimmick, she married Orval Fisher on July 11, 1971. Pauline and Orval were past owners of Columbia City Happy Valley Skating Rink. She also had been a farm housewife, worked at Blue Bell and did nursing. She was a member of Columbia City United Methodist Church and the Walnut Corner Club with neighboring friends.
Pauline is survived by her son, Steve Dimmick; step-sons, Larry O. (Cindy) Fisher and Richard S. (Arlene) Fisher; step-daughter, Beth E. Fisher; granddaughters, Debi (Doug) DeWitt, of Columbia City, and Denise (Santiago "Jimmy") Martinez; six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and six step-grandchildren, 13 step-great-grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren .
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, DeWayne Dimmick in 1960 and Orval Fisher in 2011; grandson Curtis Lee Dimmick in 1994; and daughter-in-law, Carol Dimmick in 2019; and sisters, Opal Brunner, Bonnie Deustch, Louise Orcutt, Ellen Wood and Ruth Tyner.
A gathering of family and friends will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance. Funeral services will be 12 p.m. with Pastor Rob Neel officiating. Her funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. Burial will take place at Nolt Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in memory to her church.
