Eugene A. Bushee, 60, of Ossian, passed away Sunday evening on June 16, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 21, 1958 in Fort Wayne, to John E. and Irene (Herman) Bushee. Eugene graduated from Norwell High School in 1977. He grew up working on the family farm. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force for four years, serving in Germany. Eugene worked for Goldshield Fiberglass in Decatur for the last 15 years. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed shooting and fishing. Eugene was an avid NASCAR fan. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren by taking them to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. He loved to cook, specializing in bringing Chex Mix and green beans to every family event.

Eugene is survived by his father; John E. Bushee, of Sebring, Fla., four children; Brandi (Josh) Duncan, of Columbia City, Tanya (David) Petras, of Angola, Tara (Branch Wilkinson) Schuman, of Columbia City, and Tyler A. Bushee, of Ossian, along with 11 grandchildren; Taylor, Hope, Madaya, Dylan, Carson, Grady, Wylo, Derek, Bentley, Dakota and AnnaBelle. He is also survived by four siblings; Steve (Sally) Bushee, of Vermillion, S.D., Janice (Stan) Buzzelle, of Peoria, Ariz., Gary (Regina) Bushee, of Leesburg, Fla. and Kevin (Dawn) Bushee, of Gainesville, Fla.

Eugene is preceded in death by his mother, Irene (Herman) Bushee and his wife, Lynn (Clark) Bushee.

A service to celebrate Eugene's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the grandchildren's education fund, payable to Tanya Petras.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to www.thomarich.com. Published in The Post and Mail on June 21, 2019