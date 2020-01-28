|
Eugene Joseph Heckman, 80, Thorncreek Township Trustee since 1971, died at 10:34 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
He was born on October 30, 1939 in Thorncreek Twp., Whitley County, a son of the late Joseph H. and Grace (Longenecker) Heckman. He grew up in Thorncreek Twp. and graduated from Columbia City High School in 1957. Later that year, he entered the U.S. Air Force, 122nd Air National Guard Unit. During his service, he was deployed to France and North Africa during the Berlin Wall Crisis. He was honorably discharged in November 1963.
On June 21, 1959, he was united in marriage to Karen Rose VanDeman. They have always made their home at Tri-Lakes.
In 1971, he purchased from his father, Heckman's Sani-Service providing solid trash removal. He operated the business until 1991 when he sold the company. Also, in 1971, he was elected Thorncreek Township Trustee, where he found his calling in life, serving the people of the community. He was responsible for the operation of the township's public services, which included the Thorncreek Twp. School, the Fire Department, cemeteries, poor assistance, and was instrumental in the Tri-Lake Regional Sewer District. For 24 years, he served on the Whitley County School Board.
He was a founding member of the Tri-Lakes Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and superintendent. He taught Sunday School and headed the Building Committee. A member of Gideons International, he helped distribute Bibles throughout the area. He was a member of the National Solid Waste Association Council for ten years and served as President from 1993 to 1994. He was a member and regular attendee of the Columbia City Rotary Club.
With his vast knowledge and experience of township government, he was often asked to advise other area township and city governments. His government service allowed him to meet President George W. Bush, Senator Richard Lugar, Governor Otis Bowen, and Vice-President Dan Quayle, among others.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen; three sons, David E. (Denise) Heckman, Daniel J. (Mary) Heckman, both of Columbia City, and Bruce (Danielle) Beals, Grand Heaven, MI; grandchildren, Katrina (Arik) Straub, Hannah Heckman, Moriah Heckman, Jason (Amanda) Shoemaker, Richard (Cassie) Shoemaker and Jaime (Dane) Peppler; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gary Heckman, Columbia City.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Boyd; and a great-grandson, Peyton Shoemaker.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Tri-Lakes Baptist Church, 5679 N Center St, (Tri-Lakes) Columbia City. Burial is at the Stough Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, and 1 hour before the service at the church on Thursday.
Preferred memorials are to Gideons International or the Tri-Lakes Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 29, 2020