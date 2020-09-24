1/1
Eva Mae Maxwell
1930 - 2020
Eva Mae Maxwell, 90, formerly of Columbia City, died at 8 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, where she had been a resident since October 2019.
Born January 14, 1930, in Thorncreek Twp., Whitley County, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late James W. and Elsie Pearl (Coverstone) Kramer. Raised in Whitley County, she graduated from Columbia City High School.  
On July 3, 1949, she married Dallas A. Maxwell. The couple made their home on a farm in Union Twp. Dallas died on October 9, 2004.
Living on a farm, she assisted her husband with their farm operation as well as raising their children and maintaining the household. She is remembered as a great cook using the resources produced on their farm.
She delighted in shopping and keeping current with social events in her farm neighborhood. She loved her children and grandchildren, who call her an "awesome mom/grandma."  
She is survived by her four children, E. Diane Shrock, Columbia City, Larry A. (Jeannie) Maxwell, Cicero, Gary W. (Sue) Maxwell, Bayfield, CO, and Linda K. (Steven) Holzinger, Albion; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth M. Cramer; a brother, Paul Cramer; and a grandson, Neil Shrock.
A graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Columbia City. Arrangements are by Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.  
Preferred memorials are to the Whitley County Senior Citizen Center. 
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Post and Mail from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
