Evelyn M. (Marks) Wagoner Hawkins, age 99, of Columbia City, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Miller's at Oak Pointe. Born July 30, 1920 in Huntington, she was the daughter of Lewis W. and Luella (Hodson) Marks.
She graduated from Roanoke High School with the Class of 1938. Evelyn worked at both Coil Engineering and G.E. for 18 years, and the Fort Wayne Grand Wayne Center for 15 years. On November 10, 1938, she married Carl K.Wagoner. She was a member of the Saturn Christian Church, Elex Club from G.E. and PenEl Retirement Group.
Evelyn was survived by her children, Edward (Marcia) Wagoner, of Middlebury, Myron (Sandra) Wagoner, of Fort Wayne, and daughter, Sandra (Larry) Rumsyre, of Columbia City; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 13 3/4 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Carl Wagoner; sons Phillip and Paul Wagoner; sisters, Gladys White, Marjorie Williams and Bertha Bigelow; and daughter-in-law, Rosa Wagoner.
Although Evelyn deserved so much more, due to the social distancing requirements in place, family and friends may pay their final respects to Evelyn and her family by a drive through viewing under the portico at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 10 until 11 a.m. All people paying their respects are asked to remain in their cars at all times while in line in the funeral home parking lot. Guest are also welcome to listen to her funeral service from their cars in the funeral home parking lot. Please visit www.demoneygrimes.com to sign her "Tributes" page in place of signing a guest book or to leave her family online condolences, and view her funeral service after it has taken place.
A private funeral for her immediate family will be held and she will be laid to rest beside her husband at Jefferson Township (Sand Bank) Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Evelyn's honor The Special Olympics. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 1 to May 2, 2020.