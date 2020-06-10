Evelyn V. Hammel, 94, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Huntington and Warren, passed away on Saturday morning April 4, 2020 at the Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne. Evelyn was homemaker and a 1943 graduate of Huntington High school.
She was born on September 13, 1925 in Jackson Twp., Huntington County a daughter of Earl A. and Belle (Settlemyer) Mickley.
Evelyn was united in marriage to Mark O. "Mick" Hammel on April 9, 1944 in Huntington. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2007.
There are some people in this world that are hard to capture in words because no words can fully express the depth of their being. She was one of those women. She lived a life full of joy, love, and laughter; she saw beauty in everything and everyone. She knew what she was worth and what she was capable of, and she was never afraid to try her hand at something new. But most importantly, she loved Jesus with her whole heart. She prayed without ceasing for her loved ones and praised her Heavenly Father even when the pain was so great within her she could barely speak or move. Her faith was great, and peace poured from her being. She did not fear death for she knew that her eternity was in Heaven, and she was ready for it. Her life was a true light to everyone who knew her. And now she is dancing, free from pain, with her man and with her Jesus.
Survivors include a son Greg Hammel, of Kihei, HI; two daughters Sandra Hammel, of Portsmouth, RI, and Nancy (Chuck) Miller, of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers Donald Mickley and Burdette Mickley.
A public memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with public visitation to follow the service from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, Indiana. We will be following the CDC's guidelines for Social Distancing and Social Gathering Limits.
Entombment was at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Huntington County.
Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, (in Honor of Mark O. Hammel) sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
To sign Evelyn's on-line guest book visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com and scroll down to obituaries.
She was born on September 13, 1925 in Jackson Twp., Huntington County a daughter of Earl A. and Belle (Settlemyer) Mickley.
Evelyn was united in marriage to Mark O. "Mick" Hammel on April 9, 1944 in Huntington. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2007.
There are some people in this world that are hard to capture in words because no words can fully express the depth of their being. She was one of those women. She lived a life full of joy, love, and laughter; she saw beauty in everything and everyone. She knew what she was worth and what she was capable of, and she was never afraid to try her hand at something new. But most importantly, she loved Jesus with her whole heart. She prayed without ceasing for her loved ones and praised her Heavenly Father even when the pain was so great within her she could barely speak or move. Her faith was great, and peace poured from her being. She did not fear death for she knew that her eternity was in Heaven, and she was ready for it. Her life was a true light to everyone who knew her. And now she is dancing, free from pain, with her man and with her Jesus.
Survivors include a son Greg Hammel, of Kihei, HI; two daughters Sandra Hammel, of Portsmouth, RI, and Nancy (Chuck) Miller, of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers Donald Mickley and Burdette Mickley.
A public memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with public visitation to follow the service from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, Indiana. We will be following the CDC's guidelines for Social Distancing and Social Gathering Limits.
Entombment was at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Huntington County.
Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, (in Honor of Mark O. Hammel) sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
To sign Evelyn's on-line guest book visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com and scroll down to obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.