F Michael Minick
1971 - 2020
F. Michael Minick, age 49, of Fort Wayne, passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Thursday May 28, 2020 at Dupont Hospital. Born April 20, 1971 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Floyd Turner and Janice (Trout) Minick.
Mike attended Hoagland Elementary, Emmanuel Lutheran, Concordia Lutheran, and finally graduated from Northrop High School with the Class of 1990. He also attended Ivy Tech Community College for paramedic training. Mike volunteered at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo for 5 years before being hired and working for three additional years. Mike worked for several years at South Side Pool teaching swim lessons and most recently worked in collections at Frontier Telecommunications and was a Union Steward. Mike also spent some time in Florida setting up saltwater tanks through an aquatics shop in Fort Wayne. He was a member of IBEW #723 and had a special love for rescuing animals. He enjoyed fish, aquariums, and traveling.
Survivors include his mother, Janice Minick, of Fort Wayne; brothers, Robert Trout, Toby Turner and Jason Turner; uncle, Paul Trout; nieces, Jennifer (Adam) Ickes, Amanda Trout, Tiffany Trout and Stephany Trout; and nephew, Michael Horton.
He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Turner; grandparents, Arthur and Elizabeth Trout; uncle, Robert Trout; and aunts, Gertrude Baker, Doris Norton and Eileen Collins.
A gathering of family and friends will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services for Mike will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with limited seating. His service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. Burial will follow in Union Township Cemetery, Coesse.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. A Celebration of Mike's life will also take place at 2 p.m. October 17, 2020 at Franke Park at the first pavilion. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family online condolences or sign the online guest book.

Published in The Post and Mail from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
