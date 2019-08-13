Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Frances Eileen Easterday


1920 - 2019
Frances Eileen Easterday Obituary
Frances Eileen Easterday, 98, of South Whitley, passed away peacefully at her home at 8 a.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019.
She was born in Columbia City on December 10, 1920, a daughter of the late Clarence C. and Florence (Jolly) Minnick. Her formative years were spent in Union Twp., Whitley County where she attended St. Patrick's School at Arcola and graduated from Coesse High School in 1939.
On January 2, 1940 she was united in marriage to Kenneth R. Easterday. The couple made their home in Richland Twp,. moving to South Whitley in 1991. Mr. Easterday died August 14, 2002.
She was a full-time homemaker raising the couple's seven children. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. Throughout her life she delighted in gardening both flowers and vegetables.
She is survived by her children, Jack (Rosemary) Easterday, Fort Wayne, Bonnie (Denver) Watson, South Whitley, Mary Ann Kinney, South Whitley, Belle (Bennie) Snyder, Fort Wayne, and Diana Kramer, Columbia City; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a brother, William Minnick, Columbia City; and two sisters, Ethel Marie Swaim, Huntington, and Martha Fulk, South Whitley.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by three sons, Max, Jerry, and Rex Easterday; five brothers, Arthur, Charles, Richard, Clarence Jr. and Donald Minnick; a sister, Evelyn Gardner; and two sons-in-law, Gerald Kramer and Roger Kinney.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. The burial is in the Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Home Health and Hospice or St Jude Children's Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 13, 2019
