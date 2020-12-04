1/1
Franklin D Daniels
1942 - 2020
Franklin D. Daniels, 78, of rural Columbia City, died at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, December 2, 2020, at Parkview Whitely Hospital, Columbia City, where he had been a patient for the past week.
He was born January 10, 1942, in Happy, KY, a son of the late Elmer and Marie (Joseph) Daniels. Growing up in Happy, KY, he graduated from Perry County High School.
On February 11, 1959, he entered the U.S. Army. He received his honorable discharge on March 28, 1962. He then joined the Air National Guard retiring in 1978. 
On June 7, 1984, he married Roxie H. Olmstead. They made their home in rural Columbia City. Roxie died on February 22, 2020. 
From 1981 to 2006, he managed the American Legion Post 98, Columbia City. During his 43-year membership in the American Legion, he held many posts, including Post Commander, Finance Officer, and head of the Honor Guard. He had also worked at the NCO Club at Baer Field, Fort Wayne.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his fellow veterans at the post.
Two daughters survive him, Shari (Bill) Reust, of Columbia City, and Kari (Mike) Eller, of Huntington; two step-daughters, Lesley (John) Richards, of Columbia City, and Shannen (Jeff) Auker, of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patsy Heuberger, of Texas.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda.
A committal service will be held at South Park Cemetery, Columbia City, at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 17. Please meet at the American Legion Post 98 after 1:30 p.m. for the procession to the cemetery. Please remain in your vehicle. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. 
Memorials in Frank's honor are to final expenses c/o Smith & Sons Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Post and Mail from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
