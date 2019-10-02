|
|
Franzine D. DuBois, 59, of Columbia City, died at 4:27 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne where she was admitted on Friday.
She was born February 23, 1960 in Somers Point, NJ, a daughter of the late Franz J. and Annamarie (Behrens) Bohle. Her formative years were spent in Springfield, Mass. After completing her GED, she attended Springfield Technical College.
On June 24, 2000 she was united in marriage to Alan Marion DuBois. They made their home in Columbia City.
A full-time homemaker, she enjoyed all things nature and had dogs and cats throughout her life and had a particular fondness for dragonflies. A talented guitar player – she loved to play for her cherished grandchildren. She delighted in making Christmas crafts and liked pencil drawing.
She is survived by her husband, Alan; four children, Tanya A. (Richard Duboise) Boehly, Springfield, Mass, Aja (Kenneth) Coupal-Keppler, Goleta, CA, Ben M. Coupal, FL, and Ashley R. (Nick Maggard) Coupal, Columbia City; grandchildren, Julian A. Martelli, Willow C. DuBoise, Isaac D. Cordova, Malachi A. Cordova, Alilyanna J. Vincent, Camden A. Keppler and Emery L. Keppler; a brother, Peter Behrens, and three sisters, Jessie Swift, Eva Boehly, and Theresa (Tim) Housand; two step-sisters; Diane Brown and Denise Leone Maxwell, both of New Jersey; her step-mother, Marie Boehly, Egg Harbor, NJ; life-long friend, Theresa (Mark) DuBois; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Derrick D. Coupal, and a brother, Donald Boehly.
There will be no services. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Franzine's honor are to final expenses c/o Smith & Sons.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 3, 2019