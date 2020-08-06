1/1
Gabriel James "Gabe" Hartley
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gabriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gabriel "Gabe" James Hartley, 20, of Columbia City, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born March 21, 2000 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Matthew William Hartley and Julie (Lawhorne) Shifflett.
Gabe attended Columbia City High School and worked at a local farm near his home. More recently he started working at General Motors in Fort Wayne. Gabe enjoyed being outdoors, riding four wheelers, working on cars, fishing, being with friends and was a skilled bowler. Gabe was spontaneous, had a big heart, cared for others and would help anyone in need. He was aspiring to be a police officer or a public speaker.
Survivors include his father, Matt (Megan) Hartley, of Columbia City; mother, Julie (Cris) Shifflett, of Fort Wayne; siblings, Aubree Hartley, Matthew Hartley, Tyler Olsen, Tristen Shifflett and CJ Shifflett; and grandparents, Jim and Betty Hartley, of Roanoke, and Annette Lawhorne, of New Haven.
A gathering of family and friends will be 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance. With limited seating, the funeral service will be private for the family but may be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live 10 a.m. Saturday. Pastor Jerry Blanchard will be officiating. Gabe will be laid to rest at South Park Annex Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in memory to The Center in Columbia City. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to sign the online guest book or send Gabe's family online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved