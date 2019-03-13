Gael Martin Conway, age 54, of North Webster, passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his residence. Born on April 27, 1964, in Los Angeles, Calif., he was the son of Charles and Beverly (Bennett) Conway.

Gael attended schools in California and New Mexico and went on to learn skilled trades. He was a self-employed truck driver for 36 years. Gael was honorably discharged from the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve. He attended North Webster United Methodist Church and dedicated his life to taking care of his family. Gael also was a master griller and loved fireworks.

Survivors include his wife Kathy Conway, of North Webster; children Samuel Conway, of Syracuse, Katlyn Kennedy and John Kennedy, both of North Webster, Samantha Morgan, of New Mexico, Shelly Morgan of Houston, TX, Kathleen Tapley of ME, and Matthew Conway, of Moriarty, N.M.; siblings Debra Conway, of Warsaw, Patrick Allen Conway, of Chula Vista, Calif., and David Lee Conway, of Texas; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Funeral services for Gael will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home.

The family prefers memorial contributions in memory of Gael be made to North Webster United Methodist Church or Janus Motorcycles.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 12, 2019