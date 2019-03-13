Home

POWERED BY

Services
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Resources
More Obituaries for Gael Conway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gael Martin Conway


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gael Martin Conway Obituary
Gael Martin Conway, age 54, of North Webster, passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his residence. Born on April 27, 1964, in Los Angeles, Calif., he was the son of Charles and Beverly (Bennett) Conway.
Gael attended schools in California and New Mexico and went on to learn skilled trades. He was a self-employed truck driver for 36 years. Gael was honorably discharged from the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve. He attended North Webster United Methodist Church and dedicated his life to taking care of his family. Gael also was a master griller and loved fireworks.
Survivors include his wife Kathy Conway, of North Webster; children Samuel Conway, of Syracuse, Katlyn Kennedy and John Kennedy, both of North Webster, Samantha Morgan, of New Mexico, Shelly Morgan of Houston, TX, Kathleen Tapley of ME, and Matthew Conway, of Moriarty, N.M.; siblings Debra Conway, of Warsaw, Patrick Allen Conway, of Chula Vista, Calif., and David Lee Conway, of Texas; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Gael will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home.
The family prefers memorial contributions in memory of Gael be made to North Webster United Methodist Church or Janus Motorcycles.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
Download Now