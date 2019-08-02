|
Garnet A. Pettigrew, 90, of Columbia City, passed away at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Ashton Creek Health & Rehab Center in Fort Wayne. Born June 19, 1929 in Whitley County, she was the daughter of Carl M. and Loretta B. (Armel) Bridegam.
She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1947. On July 24, 1949, she married Jack M. Pettigrew at First Church of God in Columbia City, where they both were longtime active members. She was a previous owner/operator with her husband of Pettigrew Seed Corn in Columbia City and general farmers. Garnet enjoyed traveling and visited almost all of the United States, plus Hawaii and Caribbean Islands, Puerto Rico, South America, Mexico, India, France and Germany.
Survivors include sons, Alyn M. Pettigrew, of Fort Wayne, and Bruce E. (Jenelle) Pettigrew, of Berryville, AR; daughters, Lorene A. (Neil) Perry, of Columbia City, and Lisa M. Hackworth, of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin (Ellen) Bridegam, of Columbia City; and sister, Irene (Clifford) Gagnon, of Leesburg; and sisters-in-law, Karen Bridegam, of Columbia City, and Karen Bridegam, of Brownsville, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack, in April of 2014; brothers, Harold, Paul, Von and Thomas Bridegam; sisters, Patricia (Paul) Gates and Aletha (Paul) Sills; and son-in-law, Chris Hackworth.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 10-12:45 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Johnny McCallister officiating. Burial will follow at Union Township Cemetery. Memorials may be given in her memory to First Church of God. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 1, 2019